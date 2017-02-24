MSU Cancels All Classes Feb. 24

Minnesota State University, Mankato has cancelled all of Friday, Feb. 24 classes on its main campus in Mankato as a result of winter weather conditions.

At this time, the main University campus in Mankato will remain open, and staff should plan to report to work as scheduled. However, if for weather-related reasons staff members are unable to make it to campus for evening work, they need to contact their immediate supervisor as soon as possible.



Minnesota State Mankato Friday classes at Normandale Community College in Bloomington and at Minnesota State Mankato's Edina location (7700 France Avenue) are still on as scheduled.

Any additional weather updates will be posted at www.mnsu.edu.

-KEYC News 12