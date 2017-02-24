Storm Brings Return of Winter Weather

After a stretch of spring-like temperatures, winter is returning to Wisconsin and Minnesota in a big way.

A blizzard warning is posted in southern Minnesota with a winter storm warning in western Wisconsin. Accumulating snow and strong winds are creating low visibility and dangerous travel conditions.

About 8 inches of snow is already on the ground in parts of western Wisconsin and 9 inches in southeast Minnesota. Dozens of schools in both states have canceled classes Friday. A foot of snow or more is expected to pile up in west central Wisconsin and southern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service forecasts another 4 to 8 inches of snow in southeast Minnesota and 1 to 4 inches in western Wisconsin by Friday night. Gusty winds of 35 to 45 mph are expected to create whiteout conditions.

-KEYC News 12