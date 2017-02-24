MnDOT Lifts No Travel Advisory For SE Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted its no travel advisory in southeast Minnesota, but travel speeds are slow with drifting and snow compaction on the state highways.

MnDOT’s 101 snowplows in southeast Minnesota have worked through the night.

MnDOT has lifted the advisory, but if motorists view MnDOT’s road conditions web site www.511mn.org they will see highways remain completely covered in snow.

Travel speeds on the highways are about 35 mph, but motorists should be alert for icy patches and compacted snow at this hour. MnDOT snowplows will be working to widen the travel lanes past the shoulders through the day, but more snow is expected and wind speeds are reported at more than 20 mph in areas across the region.

Motorists can check the road conditions map for current road conditions, weather warnings, as well as images from snowplow and traffic cameras to get information to make good driving decisions.

Additionally, check MnDOT’s Twitter accounts in the region for immediate updates at @mndotsoutheast, @mndotscentral and @mndotnews.

Motorists choosing to drive today should use slower speeds on all types of roads, travel with their headlights on and turn off their cruise control. When driving near snowplows, motorists should be patient and remember that snowplows are working to improve road conditions. Motorists should stay back 10 car lengths behind the plow.

-KEYC News 12