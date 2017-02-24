KEYC - Mayo Clinic Investing $70 Million in Mankato Hospital

Mayo Clinic Investing $70 Million in Mankato Hospital

By Ashley Hanley, Reporter
Mayo Clinic Health System Friday announced plans for a $65 million hospital surgical suite expansion in Mankato. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

The new surgical and procedural suite expansion will take place on the second floor of the Mankato hospital and will include 14 ultramodern operating rooms, a new sterile processing department, 43 private pre- and post-operative patient rooms, an interventional pain medicine procedural room and a new gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy center. Completion of the surgical suites and GI endoscopy center is expected by late 2018.

An additional $5 million investment will include an expansion and renovation of the Mayo Clinic Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic on the first floor of the Mankato hospital campus. The project will more than double the current footprint of the Mayo Clinic orthopedic practice, increasing the total space to nearly 10,000 square feet. The new space will house up to 20 patient exam rooms, a minor procedure room, a specialized cast room, on-site radiology services devoted to orthopedic patients and an expansive lobby and patient waiting area.

"Both of these projects are part of a comprehensive plan to transform the Mankato campus into a premiere Mayo Clinic Medical Center that is fully integrated and complimentary with the Mayo Clinic practice in Rochester," said Vice President Mayo Clinic Health System Dr. James Hebl.

The current operating rooms are a part of the 1976 facility so officials say they are in need of modernization.

The hospital will also be building a new patient and family waiting area to create a more welcoming experience. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

