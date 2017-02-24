Seventh Fatal Fire in NE Minnesota This Winter Takes 2 Lives

Two people have died in a house fire in northeastern Minnesota, the seventh fatal fire in the region this winter.

Investigators are looking for the cause of a deadly fire in the small Koochiching County community of Northome Wednesday.

The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The two bodies were found in the charred rubble. The victims have not been identified.

Other fire deaths have occurred this winter in Hibbing, Mountain Iron, Hermantown, Brevator Township, Normanna Township and in Duluth.

