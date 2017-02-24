KETELSEN REPORT: Combating High Insurance Prices

Rising health insurance costs and policy cancellations are serious issues for farmers. Agriculture groups like the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association are looking into ways that individual farmers could join forces to make group health insurance and lower rates a possibility. Lynn Ketelsen reports.

Farmers across Minnesota are facing skyrocketing health insurance costs and in many cases cancellation from their policies with no options in place. The state legislature did pass some short–term relief, but farmers are hoping for more. Theresia Gillie, farmer from Hallock, Minnesota, is president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association. She was one whose policy was cancelled.

It got to be the first of October. We're in harvest and we're having some rainy spells and when somebody would stop and talk to me, all of a sudden the weather was less of a concern than health insurance was.

Gillie says this is a huge issue for farmers across the state and the Minnesota Soybean Growers are looking at options to help.

We just want to give the farmers some options because I think a lot of them are feeling a bit like, okay, this is what we get. Of course so many of us are in rural areas and we don't have four hospital facilities, we have our one, local rural hospital and rural clinic and we want to make sure that those facilities stay viable in our community.

Harold Wolle is president of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association. He says farmers are facing huge premium increases and big deductibles.

There's a lot of farmers that have a spouse that works off–farm and provides the health insurance. That's the best option to have your family be in a bigger pool so you get lower rates. But unfortunately, not everyone falls into that category, so we end up having individual policyholders who are not profitable centers for insurance companies and so they've been raising the rates.

In the past when we've talked about high input costs on the farm and in agriculture, we were talking about the cost of seed, the cost of fertilizer, the cost of equipment and many, many other items. No one even considered that health care would now be on that list. It certainly is. It's a big–ticket item and farmers are hoping for relief in the future.

