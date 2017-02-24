KEYC - Looking Back on the Career of Congressman Tim Walz

Looking Back on the Career of Congressman Tim Walz

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, Reporter
It's been 10 years since Congressman Tim Walz shocked southern Minnesota with an improbable win.

KEYC News 12's Ashley Hanley looks back on his career and what the future holds in store for the former geography teacher from Mankato West.

It was like a scene from Jimmy Stewart’s Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.

But for Mankato West, it was Mr. Walz going to the nation’s capital.

Walz says, “It does seem like yesterday.”

When the former football coach pulled off the upset of six-term incumbent Gil Gutnecht.

Walz says, “I didn’t know how to give a political speech because I had never seen one.”

But what he did see was optimism for the future.

2006 and 2008 were good years for Democrats and Walz.

But then came the passage of the Affordable Care Act and the Republican takeover in 2010.

Walz survived a challenge from Randy Demmer….partially to what he says is his willingness to compromise.

“I’m proud to be considered one of the most bi-partisan members of Congress.”

But his biggest challenge came just a few months ago.

Walz says, “You don’t take the middle of the road because it’s easy, you take it because it is right.”

The First District Voted overwhelming for President Donald Trump.

Walz says, “There were only about 20 districts nationwide that were willing to split. It’s an honor that tens of thousands voted for Donald Trump and for Walz.”

Walz beat Jim Hagedorn by just over 2,500 votes.

“Right now people want something different.”

A message Walz says he takes to heart, having to listen to the people, saying he’s willing to work with President Trump.

“We need to work with them. If I’m going to disagree, I’m going to respectfully.”

And looking to his political future, Walz says he’s not ruling out a run for Governor.

Walz says, “It’s an honor to even be mentioned. I just wanna serve where I can serve best. For a portion of my life that was in uniform, a portion that was at Mankato West, a portion that is in Congress. I’m just seeing what the best place to serve is.”

Walz says he’s hoping to make a decision by this summer.

“I think as Democrats it would behoove us to take a look and do some soul-searching.”

While reflecting back on the road that led him here.

Walz says, “I never planned to run for Congress but my whole life prepared me for where I am today.”

While honoring his past.

Walz says, “It’s such an awe-inspiring thing that the high school teacher from down the block goes to Congress.”

Walz is the highest ranking enlisted soldier ever to serve in Congress.

