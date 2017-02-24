Many Colleges and Universities Close or Delay Opening Due to Weather

The snow made the morning commute pretty tricky for some drivers.

This pushed some colleges and universities in the area to adjust their schedules—or close for the day entirely.

Minnesota State University Mankato, South Central College and Rasmussen all closed completely for the day. Bethany Lutheran College delayed their classes by 2 hours to allow their faculty and students to get to work safely. They chose not to close entirely because 75–percent of their students live on campus, so they don't have to worry about slick roads for the commute. Making accommodations due to weather is pretty unusual for colleges and universities though.



"I think in the 27 years I've been here, I've worked at this institution for 27 years, we've closed twice. I don't remember a late start ever. So this is a little bit unusual," Lance Schwartz, the Director of Institutional Communication said.



In the last 5 years, MSU has had to cancel classes on four other occasions.