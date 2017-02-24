Woman Pleads Guilty to Role in Decapitation of Hibbing Man

A woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the decapitation of a Hibbing man.

She is expected to be sentenced to roughly 30 years in prison in connection with the death of 20-year-old old David Haiman of Hibbing.

As part of her plea agreement, she'll also have to testify against 36-year-old Joseph Thoresen of Deer River.

Thoresen is charged with decapitating Haiman in June, after the woman told Thoresen that Haiman raped her. The Associated Press generally doesn't name people who say they're victims of sexual abuse.

Authorities say the woman was in Haiman's car near Ball Club when Thoresen and Haiman got out and Thoresen hit Haiman with a baseball bat, stabbed him and beheaded him with a machete.

The woman led authorities to Haiman's body and head.

-KEYC News 12