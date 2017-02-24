Picks Of The Litter: Red and Zack

On a cold and snowy winter day, tonight's picks of the litter are two fluffy and cuddly kitties to warm you up.

Red is a long–haired red cat almost nine years old.

He has a neurological disorder that affects his balance, but otherwise, he's a healthy guy.

Also, meet Zack... a one–year black long–haired cat.

Both are very loving and adore getting attention, especially belly rubs and a pet on the back.

If you are looking to adopt Red or Zack, they will make a perfect addition if there are other cats in the home.

If you would like to meet Red, Jack or any of the pets at BENCHS, give them a call at 625–6373.

