Messy Morning For Area Communicators

MnDOT has put in a lot of hours and miles Feb. 24, clearing up to a foot of snow in some places.

Winter is back in part of southern Minnesota with a vengeance, with the first measurable snowfall since January 25.

While others have been left with nothing thanks to the sharp cutoff of the storm.

But for the areas like Mapleton that have topped a foot of snow, it's one of the many places plow crews have stayed busy.

MnDOT Area Maintenance Engineer Jed Falgren said, "The major part of the storm is past us, we still have some lingering snow and wind happening, but our road conditions are improving."

Winds on the back end of the storm cranked up to gusts of 35 to 45 miles per hour... leading to whiteout conditions.

Falgren said, "Blowing that snow on roadways, especially roadways that are at all wet, that will stick to the road and create some addition compaction and ice for our crews to remove."

That's complicating the drive for many motorists today.

For Oshkosh, Wisconsin resident Ray Neveau, the drive started off fine, but once he hit La Crosse... it was time to slow down.

Motorist Ray Neveau said, "We took it real slow, and then 14 here, it's almost a whiteout from Rochester to almost here. It's not good."

That's part of the reason MnDOT issued a No Travel Advisory overnight and continued to urge caution this morning into this afternoon... especially behind snowplows.

Falgren said, "We did have one of our plows hit between Mankato and Lake Crystal. It is one of several plow incidents around the state that have happened in recent weeks."

Even though no one was hurt... the rear end crash took the plow out of service, decreasing the MnDOT's capability to quickly clear the roads.

--KEYC News 12