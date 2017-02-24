Miguel Vasquez Trial Looks To End Next Week

It appears the murder trial for Miguel Vasquez will be concluded next week in Brown County.

County Attorney Chuck Hanson estimates two days of testimony remain...that's set for Monday and Tuesday.

He says doctors will testify on the mental state of Vasquez Monday with members of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension testifying on Tuesday.

Hanson says closing arguments could start on Tuesday as well, but should be underway by Wednesday.

The trial resumed Tuesday after a three month delay due to a question of Vasquez's mental state after he reportedly tried to kill himself while being held in the Brown County Jail.

---KEYC News 12