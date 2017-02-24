24th Annual Ski or Snowboard for ECHO Food Shelf

Now that we have some fresh snow on the ground it's a great day to get out and Ski or Snowboard, and on Friday that will help support the local food shelf.

If you bring in 5 or more non–perishable food items per person you get some pretty great discounts! Lift tickets are only $13 and standard rentals are only $12. Or, you can make a $15–dollar monetary donation and get the discounted rates. All the money raised tonight goes directly to ECHO.



"A lot of families in our area aren't able to have enough food. So we're just hoping to help out in that area. Get people out to ski and snow board and also help out a good cause," John Nelson, Mount Kato Manager said.



Mount Kato has free beginner ski and snowboarding lessons with an equipment rental for ages 10 and above. Those free classes start on Friday at 5 and at 6 p.m.