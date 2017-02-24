Some Businesses Embrace Return Of Winter

After school's been cancelled, businesses close and all the roads are plowed, some people start to get cabin fever.



"I wanted to see how busy the businesses are after the snowstorm, see what's all going on. See how many people are braving the weather just like me," said Student Caleb Richards.



Which is why some businesses that do stay open see an increase in foot traffic on days like Friday.



"Ultimately it becomes a busy day for us. Especially on a Friday when the schools are out, MSU classes are cancelled; we see an uptick in traffic, especially in the food court. We'll see parents take the day off, bring their kids out, go to the play area or ride the carousel, it becomes a family day," said River Hills Mall General Manager Andy Wilke.



After tracking the weather early Friday morning, Wilke decided to keep stores open.



"It's the toughest decision I have to make. We watch the weather closely; we work with our anchor stores to see what the best course of action is for the mall. Depends what day it is and how much snow is coming. There's a lot of factors we have to consider when deciding what to do with the mall," said Wilke.



This allowed many residents to embrace the winter storm with a day of shopping.



"As the roads start to clear out a little bit more, the salt really starts to take effect; we should see traffic start to pick up more and more. Lunch was pretty busy and we'll start to see people trickling in going to movies as well," said Wilke.



And of course, employees at Mount Kato are celebrating the return of winter, especially with school cancelled.

"It's brought a lot more energy back to our ski season. It's not over yet, we still have March. We're seeing traffic here naturally with school off. Parents can drop the kids off and they know it's going to be a safe, fun area for them," said Director of Skier Services John Romberg.



Even with the warmer conditions earlier this week, Minnesotans aren't seeing the last of winter just yet.



"I think people are excited. They don't want the season to be over yet," said Romberg.



