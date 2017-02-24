GAC Women Host St. Thomas in MIAC Semifinals Saturday

The 8th-ranked Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey team captured its 14th MIAC regular season championship, finishing the regular season 13-2-3 in conference action (17-5-3 overall).

Saturday afternoon, the Gusties who haven't lost since December 10th, will host St. Thomas in the MIAC semifinals.

The winner of the conference tournament does get an automatic berth to the national tournament. Thursday, Coach Carroll was named MIAC women's hockey coach of the year and three of his players earned a spot on the all-conference team. Sophomore Amanda DiNella, junior Erica Power and junior Kaitlyn Klein all received all-conference nods.