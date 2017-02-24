KEYC - Illegal Immigration Component Might Create Problems With MN REAL

Illegal Immigration Component Might Create Problems With MN REAL ID Bill

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Connect

Minnesota is one of only five states not in compliance with the federal REAL I.D. law, which will soon be required for air travel and visiting military bases.
 
The Legislature is currently putting together a compliant law, but potential roadblocks are forming.
 
The House has passed a REAL I.D. bill already, after the Legislature put off the change, first required by federal law in 2005.
 
"This really dates back to the PATRIOT Act. Past legislatures had a real concern with privacy of the information that the REAL I.D. will require us to provide. Over time, thinking this would just go away, but it hasn't gone away. The deadline looms and it's next January," Rep. Clark Johnson (DFL - North Mankato) said.
 
"Most people felt it was infringing on our privacy rights so they really didn't want to have a REAL I.D. the bill that I am supporting is a bill that will enable everyone to decided if they want to obtain REAL I.D. or keep their current Minnesota driver's license they have now," Sen. Rich Draheim (R - Madison Lake) said.
 
The people with the lower tier I.D. won't be able to fly, but it'll be their choice.

The House bill also contains a separate provision that would require proof of citizenship in order to get an I.D.

The requirement would have a dubious chance of getting past Governor Mark Dayton's desk, and isn't even included in the other house, despite being Republican controlled.
 
"The bill that's moving through the Senate does not have that language in it, so it will force it into a conference committee and my hope is the conference committee elects to choose the simpler version - leave this alone, deal with that issue another day," Rep. Johnson said.
 

-- KEYC News 12.

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:41:37 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Loyola Coach Jeff Reese Back in the Game

    Loyola Coach Jeff Reese Back in the Game

    Sunday, May 28 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-05-29 03:40:54 GMT

    "I had to take a couple years off for my wife's health, and unfortunately she passed away, but I still loved coaching, and needed something to get me going again."

    "I had to take a couple years off for my wife's health, and unfortunately she passed away, but I still loved coaching, and needed something to get me going again."

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Sherburn Family Remembers Their Loved Ones on Avenue of Flags

    Sherburn Family Remembers Their Loved Ones on Avenue of Flags

    Saturday, May 27 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-05-27 23:45:59 GMT

    The annual Avenue of Flags is up in Sherburn for Memorial Day weekend. One family had very close ties to the real meaning of Memorial Day. For the past 20 years, the Sherburn community has put up a flag for every local service member who has lost their life. They started out with only about 60 but now, they put up more than 200 flags with an engraved name. 

    The annual Avenue of Flags is up in Sherburn for Memorial Day weekend. One family had very close ties to the real meaning of Memorial Day. For the past 20 years, the Sherburn community has put up a flag for every local service member who has lost their life. They started out with only about 60 but now, they put up more than 200 flags with an engraved name. 

    •   