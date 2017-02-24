Illegal Immigration Component Might Create Problems With MN REAL ID Bill

Minnesota is one of only five states not in compliance with the federal REAL I.D. law, which will soon be required for air travel and visiting military bases.



The Legislature is currently putting together a compliant law, but potential roadblocks are forming.



The House has passed a REAL I.D. bill already, after the Legislature put off the change, first required by federal law in 2005.



"This really dates back to the PATRIOT Act. Past legislatures had a real concern with privacy of the information that the REAL I.D. will require us to provide. Over time, thinking this would just go away, but it hasn't gone away. The deadline looms and it's next January," Rep. Clark Johnson (DFL - North Mankato) said.



"Most people felt it was infringing on our privacy rights so they really didn't want to have a REAL I.D. the bill that I am supporting is a bill that will enable everyone to decided if they want to obtain REAL I.D. or keep their current Minnesota driver's license they have now," Sen. Rich Draheim (R - Madison Lake) said.



The people with the lower tier I.D. won't be able to fly, but it'll be their choice.

The House bill also contains a separate provision that would require proof of citizenship in order to get an I.D.

The requirement would have a dubious chance of getting past Governor Mark Dayton's desk, and isn't even included in the other house, despite being Republican controlled.



"The bill that's moving through the Senate does not have that language in it, so it will force it into a conference committee and my hope is the conference committee elects to choose the simpler version - leave this alone, deal with that issue another day," Rep. Johnson said.



-- KEYC News 12.