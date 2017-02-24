Mavs Dominate High Jump At NSIC Indoor Track And Field Championships

"I had to take a couple years off for my wife's health, and unfortunately she passed away, but I still loved coaching, and needed something to get me going again."
"I had to take a couple years off for my wife's health, and unfortunately she passed away, but I still loved coaching, and needed something to get me going again."
Ries strikes out 11.
Ries strikes out 11.
Knight's blank Wolverines.
Knight's blank Wolverines.
Cathedral will now play the winner of the Mankato Loyola and Nicollet game on Tuesday.
Cathedral will now play the winner of the Mankato Loyola and Nicollet game on Tuesday.
Thell homers in win.
Thell homers in win.
Scarlets win 6-3
Scarlets win 6-3
Crusaders also beat Cleveland, setting up match-up on Tuesday against Nicollet.
Crusaders also beat Cleveland, setting up match-up on Tuesday against Nicollet.
Sellner strikes out 5 and goes 4-4 at the plate.
Sellner strikes out 5 and goes 4-4 at the plate.