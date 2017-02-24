Mavs Dominate High Jump At NSIC Indoor Track And Field Championships

MSU's Khadiya Hollingsworth, Rachel Schumacher, and Brianna Ziolkowski finish first, second and third at the NSIC Indoor Track and Field Championships.

In the women's 800 meter run prelims, the Mavs Haley Kruger finished in first.

For the men's 60 meter dash, three Mavericks advanced to the finals, including New Ulm native Tanner Ogren along with Vance Barnes and Justin Taormina.

