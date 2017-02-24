Klein's Remarkable Recovery

In November of 2015 Gustavus Adolphus junior Kaitlyn Klein suffered a horrific injury on the ice fracturing her vertebrae. Klein underwent emergency surgery out East, sidelining her for over five months. Fast forward a year and three months, Klein has not only returned to the rink, the junior earned all-conference honors and helped lead the Gusties with 17-points. Gustavus is currently 8th in the nation, winning its 14th MIAC regular season championship.

Klein's been a big part of the black and gold's success ... leading the team in goals scored. Klein and the top-seeded Gusties host St. Thomas Saturday at 2PM at Don Roberts Ice Rink. We'll take a look at some of the action Saturday night on KEYC News 12.