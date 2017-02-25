Bulldog Mite Jamboree Helping Grow Hockey

More than 20 teams came to Le Sueur Saturday for a full day of hockey.



"My favorite part of today is that I'm getting to skate," Nathan Tews, an 8 year-old Le Sueur bulldog hockey player said.



The St. Peter Hockey Association hosted their 2nd annual Bulldog Mite Jamboree where more than 100 kids got to get out on the ice and play a little of Minnesota's favorite sport.



"I just really love the sport. It's really fun because you get to skate around, be with your friends all the time, score goals, it's really fun," Tyler Lagow, another Bulldog player said.



"That you get to play with your friends, pass, shoot," Tews said.



"And it's fun seeing smiles on the kids' faces. And they're not worried about what the score is, they're just worried about passing the puck, scoring goals, having fun, working their hardest, being with their friends, and it's fun," Mike Terwilliger, a Minnesota Hockey Representative said.



But it's not all fun and games for everyone-some of the organizers say the event is a great way to get the kids to try the sport and for families to see they don't have to go far from home for a great tournament.



"I think it's just special for us to be able to, a small association like ours, to be able to put on an event like this where we get people coming in from a lot of different places and into our rink and into our facility and having a good time," Mark Boomgaarden said, a member of the Bulldog Board.



"That you get to have some, a lot of teams come over and play with each other," Tyson Fredrickson, another Bulldog player said.



But even in the state of hockey, where we have the most hockey players across the country, recruiters say they still have to work at growing the game, and events like the Bulldog Mite Jamboree is a perfect way to do just that.



"Particularly our girls program has grown a lot. We have more than 50 girls in our youth program and that's more than double what we had just a few years ago," Boomgaarden said.



The St Peter Hockey Association says in the past 7 years they've grown by about 50 percent, and now have nearly 230 kids. And as a state there's a record number of 8U and mite players. They credit events like "Try Hockey for Free" and tournaments like this one for those numbers.



"We want to make sure people know in hockey you don't have to spend 8-thousand dollars a year to play hockey. You can do it very economically and appropriately with events like this and in your own associations in town," Terwilliger said.