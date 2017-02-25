KEYC - State Lawmakers Host Town Hall Meeting

State Lawmakers Host Town Hall Meeting

MANKATO, Minn. -

State lawmakers met with local citizens to hear concerns about the 2017 legislative session.
 
Representative Jack Considine, Rep. Clark Johnson and Senator Nick Frentz met with more than two dozen constituents in the Mankato City Hall.

Topics ranged from the golf course at Fort Ridgely to health insurance.
 
"One of the issues that we heard about today was from a young man who has a chronic illness. He would like to see a provision put in that as long as he's keeping up with his school work, he would not be subject to the truancy rules at the school. He would have to have a doctor's signature for that. I thought that was quite reasonable and I would be willing to support that," said Rep. Jack Considine, (DFL) Mankato.
 
Legislators say hearing from citizens is the biggest factor in how they plan out their legislative agenda. They say they plan to host more meetings in the future because of high turnout.

