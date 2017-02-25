Suspect Charged In Fatal Chisago County Shooting

Authorities say a 42-year-old Chisago County man is accused of shooting his longtime neighbor after the two argued over access to a lake north of the Twin Cities.

According to the criminal complaint, Carl Patrick Anderson of Lindstrom is charged in Chisago County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of 62-year-old Donn Allan Johnson.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in North Chisago Lake Township.

Police say Anderson shot Johnson in the chest with a 9millimeter pistol after Johnson made a threatening statement and approached Anderson who was seated in his truck.

Anderson and Johnson both lived near the spot where the shooting occurred.

Sheriff Rick Duncan says Johnson was killed "right in the middle of the road."

Anderson was released on bail from the Chisago County Jail.

If convicted, Anderson could spend up to 40 years in prison.

