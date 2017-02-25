MnDOT Announces Four-Mile Stretch Hwy Closure

MNDOT announces a highway closure including a four-mile stretch of southbound Interstate 35 after multiple crashes involving cars and semi-trailer trucks.

The highway South of Owatonna between Highway 30 at Ellendale and the next highway exit at Geneva is closed.

Southbound motorists will use exit 26 at Ellendale and take Highway 30 east to Steele County Road 45 south to Freeborn County Road 35 west to I-35 and return to the highway at exit 22.

The closure is needed to safely clear the highway of the crashed vehicles and clean up.

MnDOT will announce the opening of the highway via Twitter.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or vist 511 M N dot org.

--KEYC News 12