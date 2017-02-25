Man Arrested Following Officer Involved Shooting

Authorities say a 26-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested following an incident that culminated in a Minneapolis police officer discharging his weapon.

Reports say no one was hurt Friday when the officer fired shots at a vehicle driven by the man that police say sped toward officers during a traffic stop in the East Phillips neighborhood.

Police spokesman Corey Schmidt says the incident began when police pulled over a car that had been speeding.

The driver eventually drove directly toward one of two officers that had exited the squad car.

One officer fired at the vehicle, though it's not known how many rounds were fired.

The driver is facing a felony assault charge.

Both officers involved were placed on leave, which is typical in such cases.

--KEYC News 12