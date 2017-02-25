Man Arrested Following Officer Involved Shooting

Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.
A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out.
Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.
Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.
A 43-year-old Mankato man faces charges for allegedly possessing drugs and fleeing police in his vehicle.
MSU's dream season wraps with a national championship and an incredible 64–7 record.
A Montgomery man is injured in a motorcycle accident in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. yesterday.
Monday, the St. James Lutheran Church and School in Northrop broke ground on a brand new church.
The congregation endured a devastating fire and, several weeks ago, their pastor at the time was charged with possessing child pornography.
That's why they're calling this a new beginning.
There were Memorial Day programs all around the country but a very special one right here in Sherburn. The Avenue of Flags has been a tradition for more than 20 years. This year they had more than 265 flags flying, all of them dedicated in memory of a fallen hero.
