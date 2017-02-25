KEYC - Mavs Sweep NSIC Indoor Championships

Mavs Sweep NSIC Indoor Championships

By Rob Clark, Reporter
 The NSIC Track and Field Indoor Championships wrapped up at MSU Saturday.
Coming into the second day of the competition....the Mavericks men's and women's teams were both in first place...
Both the men and women's teams finish as NSIC champs for the second straight year!
The men have won six straight NSIC Indoor Championships.

--KEYC News 12 Sports 