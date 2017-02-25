Four Mavs Qualify For Division II National Wrestling Championships

Saturday, four MSU wrestlers qualified for the Division Two National Championships....

Dylan Herman, Adam Cooling, Corey Abernathy, and Matthew Blome all will wrestle in the National Championships March 10th and 11th....

Cooling is heading back to the championships for his second straight year.....the All-American went 2-0 today...winning the regional championship at the 174 pound weight class...

--KEYC News 12