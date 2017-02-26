Minnesota Senate Takes Final Vote Monday For Legalizing Sunday Liquor Sales

Minnesota lawmakers are on the brink of legalizing Sunday liquor sales.

Minnesota's Senate is expected to take a final vote Monday on a bill to allow liquor stores to open on Sundays.

Lawmakers have tried and failed for years to repeal a ban that dates back to statehood.

The House gave it a major push this year by passing it overwhelmingly on an 85 to 45 vote.

A Senate panel also passed the bill last week.

If passed, liquor stores could start opening seven days a week in July.

Governor Mark Dayton has indicated he'll sign the bill.

A small difference between the House and Senate bills on what time stores can open on Sundays could drag the final passage out slightly.

