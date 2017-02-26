Walz Statement On Appointing Special Prosecutor

U.S. Representative Tim Walz released this statement following reports alleging White House coordination with intelligence officials and members of Congress in an attempt to dispute stories related to ties between Russia and U.S. political operatives:

"The need for independent investigations, free of political influence or calculations, into the full scope of the Putin-Russia attack on our democracy has become more evident in recent days than ever before.

To get to the whole truth, including but not limited to which actors, foreign or domestic, were involved in Putin's assault on our electoral process, the Congress must not only expedite the establishment of an independent, nonpartisan commission, but the attorney general must immediately appoint a special prosecutor to oversee an investigation into this matter. A special prosecutor is necessary in order to restore the American people's faith and trust in our democracy and its institutions."

--KEYC News 12