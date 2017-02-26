A Special Delivery: Woman Goes Into Labor In Walmart

It was a social media post that led to the emotion-filled reunion of Walmart employee Kourtney DeBlois and three MSU sorority sisters.



Their paths crossed as DeBlois was leaving her shift at Walmart while Brianna Rommen, Zoey Smith and Caycee Haling were walking in.

It seems like nothing out of the ordinary, until DeBlois' water broke, three weeks before her due date.



"I was passing three girls on their way into the store and I kind of just looked at them and said 'my water broke,'" DeBlois recalls.



Rommen added, "All three of us just looked at each other and thought, what do we do now?"



That's when the girls offered to drive DeBlois to the hospital. When they arrived, DeBlois got a hold of her husband.



"They offered to wait with me and I said I would be okay," said DeBlois.



But the story doesn't end there. "Once Ryan had showed up he asked if I got their names or their number and I go, 'I only remember one and that's it.' He was like, 'oh, shoot.' I said, 'don't worry, I'll take care of it," said DeBlois.



That's when DeBlois took to social media, in hopes that the world really is as small as the saying goes.



"Within an hour someone had reached out and said they were sorority sisters. My parents were big on manners with my brother and I growing up. It had bothered me every single day that I didn't get last names or that I couldn't even remember first names, let alone numbers. I felt that a proper thank you was in order and for them to meet Lainey, too," said DeBlois.



Smith added, "It was touching to know that it meant so much to Kourtney and it was something she felt like she needed to talk to us and thank us about."



Now, the girls are seeing DeBlois for the first time since that day and meeting baby Lainey.



Smith added, "I feel like we connected on Lainey and that experience, but now we're apart of each other's lives in a very positive, fun way."



A special delivery that changed all of their lives forever.

--KEYC News 12