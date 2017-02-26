KEYC - Fairmont Boy Kicks Cancer's Butt

Fairmont Boy Kicks Cancer's Butt

Posted: Updated:
By Angela Rogers, Reporter
Connect
Fairmont, MN -

One very brave 12 year old has officially Kicked Cancers Butt. At just nine and a half years old Lincoln Becker received the scariest news of his life-- he had T-Lymphoblastic Lymphoma... but on Sunday, two and a half years later, he's celebrating having his very last treatment.
 
"It feels great like... I don't know what the feeling is but it's ... awesome," Lincoln said.
 
And while this 12 year-old was facing some pretty scary things, his friends and family say it never really fazed him, because he had so many other things on his mind.
 
"The whole time he's been like, 'Ok, I have cancer treatment this day, but I have hockey practice at 6 o'clock, so I want to be done with treatment so we can get back home and go to hockey practice, or baseball practice, or a baseball game.' So he's not let it run his life," Julie Becker, Lincoln's mother said. 
 
"I don't know, I think it was pretty easy except when I got sick a couple of times. Then it was a lot harder and I had to do a lot more time in the hospital, and that's never fun so. Lots of it went smooth, and that's what I like it to be," Lincoln said.
 
His family couldn't be happier to be able to have their boy return to what he loves most--being a kid and playing all of his favorite sports.
 
"It's amazing to kind of say, the cancer treatment's not going to run our schedule anymore. And we can, you know, plan our schedule and fit appointments in when we need to. So it's nice to move onto the next chapter," Julie said. 
 
Now, Lincoln and his family want to give to organizations that helped them through his treatment and recovery. So they're giving more than $5-thousand dollars each to the Make a Wish Foundation, the Ronald McDonald House, and the Cancer Kids Fund at the Children's hospital.
 
"We know firsthand what it's like to have a patient at Children's Hospital, and the support and what some of these organizations do is just tremendous to aid the families," Lynn Becker said, Lincoln's father said. 
 
Lincoln has an 85 percent chance his cancer will never come back and going to a few checkups won't be slowing him down or bringing down his spirit any time soon.
 
"It'll be quick this time. Not like 3 hours and stuff, it'll be like 20-30 minutes," Lincoln said. 
 

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: Children's Museum Summer Camps

    THRIVE: Children's Museum Summer Camps

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:35:05 GMT

    While school may be over, summer is a great time to keep kids brains engaged. 

    While school may be over, summer is a great time to keep kids brains engaged. 

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:41:37 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.