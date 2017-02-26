Fairmont Boy Kicks Cancer's Butt

One very brave 12 year old has officially Kicked Cancers Butt. At just nine and a half years old Lincoln Becker received the scariest news of his life-- he had T-Lymphoblastic Lymphoma... but on Sunday, two and a half years later, he's celebrating having his very last treatment.



"It feels great like... I don't know what the feeling is but it's ... awesome," Lincoln said.



And while this 12 year-old was facing some pretty scary things, his friends and family say it never really fazed him, because he had so many other things on his mind.



"The whole time he's been like, 'Ok, I have cancer treatment this day, but I have hockey practice at 6 o'clock, so I want to be done with treatment so we can get back home and go to hockey practice, or baseball practice, or a baseball game.' So he's not let it run his life," Julie Becker, Lincoln's mother said.



"I don't know, I think it was pretty easy except when I got sick a couple of times. Then it was a lot harder and I had to do a lot more time in the hospital, and that's never fun so. Lots of it went smooth, and that's what I like it to be," Lincoln said.



His family couldn't be happier to be able to have their boy return to what he loves most--being a kid and playing all of his favorite sports.



"It's amazing to kind of say, the cancer treatment's not going to run our schedule anymore. And we can, you know, plan our schedule and fit appointments in when we need to. So it's nice to move onto the next chapter," Julie said.



Now, Lincoln and his family want to give to organizations that helped them through his treatment and recovery. So they're giving more than $5-thousand dollars each to the Make a Wish Foundation, the Ronald McDonald House, and the Cancer Kids Fund at the Children's hospital.



"We know firsthand what it's like to have a patient at Children's Hospital, and the support and what some of these organizations do is just tremendous to aid the families," Lynn Becker said, Lincoln's father said.



Lincoln has an 85 percent chance his cancer will never come back and going to a few checkups won't be slowing him down or bringing down his spirit any time soon.



"It'll be quick this time. Not like 3 hours and stuff, it'll be like 20-30 minutes," Lincoln said.

