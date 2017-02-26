Pins for Paws Raises Thousands for BENCHS

This years' Pins for Paws bowling tournament, which benefits BENCHS, was the biggest one yet. For the last 8 years, Jerry Wegman and Mary Weller organized the event, but Wegman passed away last Easter. So now, Weller has carried on the fundraising event with Wegman's son. This event is critical to keeping BENCHS open. The money raised on Sunday goes towards animal vaccinations, medicine, food, and even just basic electricity. And everyone was having a good time bowling for a great cause.



"This is the most teams we've ever had,15 teams this year. We've raised over 8-thousand dollars-which is the most we've ever done at this tournament so we're very excited about that," Susan Kroon, the president of the board of directors said.



If you were unable to come out an bowl on Sunday, you can still donate to BENCHS to help all the animals they find homes for. You can visit their website by clicking here and select 'donate.'