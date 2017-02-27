Three Charged In Undercover Prostitution Sting In Blue Earth County

Three people are charged during a prostitution sting conducted last week by local law enforcement.

According to the criminal complaint, Officers placed an online personal ad looking for adults who may be interested in having sexual contact with underage females in Mapleton.

39-year-old Jace Steven Matthees, of West Concord, responded to that ad. Court documents say Matthees alleged that he wanted the underage female to travel with him and agreed to pay money for sex acts with the female, that he believed was 17-years-old.

That same day, police also arrested 37-year-old Sara Renate Greene, of Nebraska. Greene is accused of responding to an online ad to engage in prostitution for money in Blue Earth County.

Further investigation found that 41-year-old Lawrence White, of California, had allegedly been driving Greene around.

White faces three felony counts of promoting prostitution. Green is charged with two misdemeanor counts of prostitution and

Matthees faces one felony prostitution charge.