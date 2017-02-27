Record Crop Yields In Minnesota, Iowa In 2016

2016 was a big year for the folks in the field, seeing record-breaking bumper crops.

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service has released the 2016 average county yields for corn, soybeans and other crops.

Minnesota had a total corn production of 1.5 billion bushels, compared to 1.4 billion bushels in 2015.

Renville County produced the most corn in 2016 at just over 51 million bushels.

As for soybeans, Minnesota produced over 393 million bushels of soybeans in 2016, compared to 377 million in 2015.

Iowa also had a big year, producing over 2.7 billion bushels of corn and over 571 million bushels of soybeans in 2016.

Kossuth County led the state in corn production with over 68 million bushels.