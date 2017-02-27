MIDDAY INTERVIEW: GMG Organizing Day At The Capitol, Talent Summit

Jonathan Zierdt joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about some upcoming events that you can be part of. One of those events is the Greater Mankato at the Capitol, taking place Wednesday, March 8. The event allows citizens to raise visibility of our region among state leaders and speak on key policy issues involving the region. The schedule for the day is as follows:

9:30 am - Bus departs from Greater Mankato Growth

11:00 am - Arrive at Intercontinental Hotel St. Paul

11:10 am - Briefing on day's events and GMG/community policy priorities

11:50 am - Break

12:00 pm - Lunch (with MN Chamber and Rochester Chamber attendees)

12:45 pm - Panel discussion: Health Care Reform

1:45 pm - Bus leaves to Capitol

2:00 pm - Activities at the Capitol: Self-selected breakout sessions (capitol tours, key legislator panels, committee hearings, legislative appointments)

4:00 pm - Buses return to the hotel

4:00 pm - Joint MN Chamber, Rochester Chamber, GMG Reception at InterContinental

6:00 pm - Bus departs to Mankato

Also upcoming is the second installment of the talent summit on Tuesday, March 28 and South Central College in the Conference Room from 2-4:30 p.m. The task force of key business and community leaders have developed a framework so our community can undertake coordinated actions and responses that will not only fill normal job vacancies but also meet the growth of our regional economy. Groups will disperse and work on various plans they've formed in order to fill job vacancies in our region.