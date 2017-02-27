Dayton Administration Proposes More Energy From Renewables

The Dayton administration is proposing an update to Minnesota's Renewable Energy Standard that would require the state to get 50 percent of its energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar by 2030.

Minnesota's current standard, enacted 10 years ago under Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty, set a goal of 25 percent by 2025. But Minnesota already gets 21 percent of its energy from renewables.

Democratic Lt. Gov Tina Smith said Monday the proposed "50 by '30" standard would build on that success. She says it would improve air quality, continue driving down the cost of renewable energy and generate thousands of new clean energy jobs.

The bill is authored by lawmakers from both parties.

The clean power groups Fresh Energy and Wind on the Wires are welcoming the proposal.

-KEYC News 12