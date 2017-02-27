New Budget Forecast Coming Tuesday

1/6 Americans will come down with food poising, and many of those cases happen during the summer months. Hy-Vee's Dietitian April Graff has tips to make sure you stay healthy during this grilling season. 1. Use A Meat Thermometer: Make sure you're cooking your meat to the proper temperature. Whole muscle meats (pork chops, steaks, roasts) need to be at least 145 degrees. Ground meat products should be at least 165 degrees. 2. Keep Hot Foods Hot and Cold Foods Cold: ma...
Kathy Mead knew she had to make changes in her life. She went to her doctor for a yearly visit and knew that it was time for her to switch things up. She started by adjusting her diet, but it wasn't until joining a gym that she really started seeing the results she wanted. She stresses that it's the type of change that anybody can make. And although it can sometimes be a struggle get yourself to the gym, you'll feel better once you do. Kathy set out on her jour...
While school may be over, summer is a great time to keep kids brains engaged.
Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.
Two people are charged in connection with an undercover sex trafficking operation in Blue Earth County.
Lisa Shellum is charged with one count of theft by swindle and one charge of misconduct by a public official.
Authorities say a woman who may have been trying to reach Canada was found dead in northwestern Minnesota.
A 37-year-old Mankato man is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through local yards and a bike trail.
An 81-year-old man is injured after falling asleep at the wheel in McLeod County.
