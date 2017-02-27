New Budget Forecast Coming Tuesday

Minnesota lawmakers are getting ready for a new estimate on the state's expected budget surplus.

Tuesday's forecast will allow lawmakers to begin divvying up the state's funds in a variety of competing areas.

Gov. Mark Dayton has says he expects the projected $1.4 billion surplus from November to remain mostly unchanged.

Dayton has said he wants continue to put money into early education and save some of the money to prepare the state for future economic downturns. But the Republican-led Legislature says it would like to cut taxes and put some of the surplus into projects like repairing some of the state's aging infrastructure.

