St. James Fire Department Buys New Thermal Imager Camera

Everyone loves a great sale and the St. James fire department got a pretty good deal on an item they desperately needed. The St. James Fire Department needed an updated thermal imager camera... a camera that can find hot spots and victims in heavy smoke, the dark, or in hazmat situations.

So when they had the opportunity to buy one for only $9 thousand, they had to jump on it.



"Having two is important for one, for the initial attack team can use one of them to go into the fire. And then the back up one can be for another attack team or the RIT (Rapid Intervention Team) Team depending on if another firefighter were to go down," Jason Monnens, the St. James Fire Chief said.



In 2013 the department bought a thermal imager camera for $12 thousand dollars so when the equipment went on sale, they knew they couldn't wait. The one they just purchased is lighter, easier to use, and has updated features to make it safer for everyone.



"The old style just used to pick out heat. Now this one, if you put it in personal, it'll pick out the colder temperature. So a person's body temperature's going to be colder than a fire, so that will help us find a person if they're close to the fire. The old technology just picks up heat, and the person could hide, could get mixed in with the temperature of the fire," Monnens said.



Chief Monnens says they use the thermal imager cameras for almost every structure fire and having a new thermal imager will actually save homeowners money.



"People could smell smoke but couldn't see anything. We went up in their house, found where the hot-spot was, that saved us from having to tear a lot of their house apart. We could initialize right where the fire was, we tore a little bit of ceiling out, got the fire put out with minimal damage, but without this equipment we probably would have been tearing out a lot of the ceiling trying to find the hot spots," Monnens said.



Groups like the American Legion, Men's Auxiliary, and the Lions Club have donated money to help the fire department but they say they still have to raise about $6 thousand to pay off the whole bill.



If you'd like to donate money to the St. James Police Department; Chief Monnens says you can send money to either City Hall or the Fire Hall directly. The fire hall address is 315 11th St S, St James, MN 56081