Legal Bills Disputed in Ongoing Defamation Case in Minnesota

Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura and the estate of "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle are fighting over legal bills that mounted during Ventura's defamation lawsuit.

The attorneys for Kyle's widow say Ventura lost his lawsuit and should reimburse the estate more than $37,300, plus a few other expenses. Ventura's lawyer says the jury verdict was only partly reversed and that most of the bill isn't his responsibility.

An appeals court gave Ventura the option to return to federal court in St. Paul to retry the defamation suit. Ventura previously told the newspaper he'll seek a new trial.

The two sides have clashed in a long-running fight that erupted in 2012, after Chris Kyle - a retired Navy SEAL - published an autobiography.

-KEYC News 12