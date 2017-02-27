Proposed Changes to Voter ID Bill Would Reduce Early Voting

Early voting in Iowa would be reduced under a bill approved by a House subcommittee that also requires voters to show identification at the polls.

Rep. Ken Rizer, a Marion Republican, on Monday announced several changes he'd made to a voter identification bill, including shortening early voting from 40 days to 29 days. The panel later approved the bill with only Republican support and sent it to the full House State Government Committee, which Rizer also heads.

The amended bill would also eliminate the option of voting straight party with a single mark on a ballot.

The bill was initially drawn up by Secretary of State Paul Pate, who declined to comment on whether he supported the changes. His spokesman says Pate hopes lawmakers will pass his original bill.

-KEYC News 12