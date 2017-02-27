Minnesota's Moose Population Shows Signs of Stabilizing

Minnesota's moose population is showing signs of stabilizing after a steep decline, but officials say the majestic creatures of the North aren't out of the woods yet.

The Department of Natural Resources on Monday put northeastern Minnesota moose population at 3,710. Because of the difficulty of counting the animals, that's considered statistically unchanged from the estimate of 4,020 a year ago.

DNR moose project leader Glenn DelGiudice says the results don't indicate that moose are recovering, though it's encouraging the decline since 2012 hasn't been as steep as before.

Northeastern Minnesota's moose population peaked around 8,840 in 2006. The DNR says reasons for the fall including infections, parasites and other health issues that kill moose and predispose them to being preyed on by wolves.

-KEYC News 12