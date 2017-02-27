Vasquez Murder Trial Turns Focus To Mental State

This is expected to be the final week of the murder trial for Miguel Vasquez.

Since Vasquez pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the four felony charges he faces including first and second-degree murder, the trial is bifurcated.

One phase looks at guilt or innocence and the other, Vasquez's mental state.

He is charged for allegedly killing and dismembering his ex–girlfriend Amber Lechuga in September 2014.

Part of his defense hinges on proving insanity.

First on the stand was forensic psychologist Dr. Katheryn Cranbrook – who was retained by the state.

She says through interviews, medical and court records and other information; she determined Vasquez is aware his alleged crime is wrong and doesn't meet the criteria for an insanity defense.

Dr. Cranbrook says she found no history or signs of serious mental illness or cognitive deficiencies.

When cross–examined by the defense she said it's unusual for a mental illness to manifest at the time of a crime.

Court ordered forensic psychiatrist Dr. Robin Ballina's findings weren't as definitive...

Saying based off of two interviews and a review of his records, Vazquez showed no indications of serious mental illness, but she couldn't determine if he met the criteria for insanity based on the information.

Dr. Ballina adds Vasquez didn't talk a lot about the events surrounding the incident and unlike most amnesia patients... he has no interest in recovering missing memories.

A burn trauma surgeon also testified the burns Vasquez suffered didn't match the story he told investigators.

Two BCA agents also took the stand... including playing a two-hour voluntary interview they conducted with Vasquez two days after the incident.

Vasquez has asked for a bench trial... leaving the judge to decide his fate.

The trial resumes Februrary 28.

