River's Edge Hospital Is Hoping To Expand

The River's Edge Hospital and Clinic in Saint Peter is hoping to do a little growing, but it's going to need some help to the tune of $31.3 million.

That's how much the River's Edge Hospital Commission is recommending for financial support from the Federal Government.

"We are proposing expanding the hospital's patient rooms, and just about every space in the building," said River's Edge Hospital CEO George Rohrich.

"There's a lot of discussion," said City Administrator Todd Prafke, "It's a really important community discussion overall, and so really what the Hospital Commission and the City Council are looking at are expanding the number of beds in the hospital and expanding from two operating rooms to three operating rooms, and a lot of other things that go along with that to support the extra services."

The plan is for the hospital to apply for low-interest loans and grants through the US Department of Agriculture. The hospital would be expected to match up to 20% of the total cost.

"Right now the plan is that most of it would be debt issuance from the USDA and that is just like what the hospital does now, all of it would be paid back through hospital proceeds," said Prafke. "So even though the city owns the hospital, it's a community-owned hospital, the hospital has always really paid its own way and that would be the expectations."

Before any construction can start, the recommendation must be approved by the Saint Peter City Council in March.

"It's a big deal. Hospitals in a Community like Saint Peter are crucial, not only today, but to the future of what our community is going to be, and it's wonderful that we are in this position in that the Commission and the Council see themselves in a position to make that work for everyone in our community," said Prafke.

"The key challenge for us is to make sure that we expand the best possible way for future capacity and capabilities," added Rohrich.