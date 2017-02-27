KEYC - MN Senate Passes Sunday Liquor Sales

MN Senate Passes Sunday Liquor Sales

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
MANKATO , MINN. -

The Minnesota Senate passes their version of legislation allowing Sunday liquor sales Monday.

"Members, we've been hearing loud and clear from our constituents that it's time to get this done. This is the strongest grass roots effort by the people that I've seen during my time in the senate," Republican Deputy Majority Leader Jeremy Miller said. 

Buying booze on Sunday is getting closer and closer to reality.

"I did expect it to pass yes I believe that the senate had the votes for it I was down their Wednesday testifying to the committee and it appeared to be there were no minds changed," Riverfront Liquor Store owner Peter Trocke said.

" I truly think having super bowl here played into this a lot more pressure to have that available for Sunday when we host the super bowl all these people coming from out of state and for years it's been fought and really it's been pretty solidly against it," Wholesaler Patrick May said.

If it becomes law, liquor stores could open on Sundays starting in July.

"I think it's kind of a metro versus out-state situation the way it appears. The majority of the senate who voted for it are in the metro area. A majority of the out-state senators voted against it," Trocke said.

But for smaller retailers, being open an additional 6–7 hours can affect the business.

"It's a small pie you're slicing up it's not like a lot more people are going to drink it's just going to be the same consumers spreading it over a longer period and the costs really do effect there's slim margins so the costs really do affect the liquor store owners," May said.

Local bar and food restaurants don't think this will change much if anything at all for them.

"Here at Ummies I do not believe anything is going to change as far as service. We emphasize on our food and as being a restaurant not as being a bar and we think that Sundays is a good family day for people to bring their families in for our food," Ummies Owner Melissa Amdahl said.

The two bills will have to be reconciled before heading to Gov. Dayton's desk.

The Senate bill restricts Sunday liquor sales to a narrower time window than House legislation.

The House could agree to a shorter liquor store hours this week.

--KEYC News 12

