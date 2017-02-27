KEYC - First Draft Of A Riverfront Drive Renovation

First Draft Of A Riverfront Drive Renovation

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Riverfront Drive is unique roadway. Essentially, it's four roadways.

That's the findings of a year and a half long project studying the future of Riverfront.
 
Improvement options were developed for each section, some plain, some complicated.

For Old Town, a combination of bumpouts and street lights.

The industrial section to the north, a major remake of the Highway 14 on and off ramps.

On the southern end... the most vivid example is a critical mass of roundabouts to deal with the severe congestion that pops up daily.

The project has a big scope. It's incorporating expected growth over a 25 year period, with many decision to be made about each stage of Riverfront down the road.

