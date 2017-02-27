KEYC - West Falls In OT To Faribault

West Falls In OT To Faribault

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Mankato West boys basketball team hosted the Faribault Falcons Monday night. 

Game headed to overtime where the Falcons win 68-65 over the Scarlets. 

--KEYC News 12 Sports 

