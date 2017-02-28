Minnesota Budget-Writers Await Updated Financial Forecast

Tuesday is a big day for Minnesota lawmakers getting ready to write the state budget. They'll get a new update on how much money they have to work with.

It's the last financial snapshot before legislators decide on lots of competing needs and wishes.

Gov. Mark Dayton has said he expects little change from the projected $1.4 billion surplus from November.

He wants continue to put money into early education and save some of the money to prepare the state for future economic downturns.

The Republican-led Legislature wants to cut taxes and spend some of the surplus on things like state infrastructure.