MIDDAY INTERVIEW: How To Create An Investment Strategy

Amber Knips, Wealth Advisor with Sweet Financial Services in Fairmont, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about investment strategies. Knips says it's best to determine your investment timeline. For example, when you think you could be retiring or it could also mean investing for a specific priority like saving for college or a major purchase. Knips says the most fun part is designing what you want your retirement to look like or looking forward to meeting a specific goal. She says it's important to know how much risk that you need to take in order to achieve your goals. Knips says it's best to plan ahead, and don't make big changes when there are short term movements in the markets. For more information, visit