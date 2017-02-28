Minnesota Ranked Third Best In Nation In U.S. News, World Report Study

Those of us that call the land of 10,000 lakes home have something to be proud of.

Minnesota is ranked the third best state in the nation in a new study from the U.S. News and World Report.

The report, released today, cites economic opportunities, education, and quality health care as the top factors that set Minnesota ahead.

Among those categories, Minnesota beat the average of all states in the nation. The study also lists Minnesota as having the third-best health care and some of the best infrastructure and opportunity in the nation.

In addition to being third in the nation, the study also ranked Minnesota as the number one state in the Midwest region.