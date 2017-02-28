Mankato Teen Arrested Following Pursuit Through Sibley County

A Mankato teen is arrested following a police pursuit through Sibley County.

According to Le Sueur police, officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 9 p.m. Sunday that had left the city of Le Sueur and headed west into Sibley County.

The driver led police on a 6 mile pursuit through Sibley County, just south of Gaylord. The pursuit ended after state troopers deployed a spike strip to deflate the tires of the suspect’s vehicle.

The car came to a stop in the ditch near county road 4.

The suspect, 17-year-old Gavin Richard Hill, of Mankato, was arrested. Charges for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property are pending.