Thrive: Fare For All, Saving Money On Groceries

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
MANKATO, Minn. -

Would you like to save money on your grocery bills this month?

Fare For All is a budget stretching program that allows people to save up to 40% off fresh fruits, vegetables, and frozen meats. 

"It's a once a month food and produce distribution they have set packages at set prices. They come every month same time same place and anyone can shop here," Snap Outreach Specialist With Second Harvest Heartland Food Bank, Tina England said.

Packages including a produce pack for 10 dollars, a mini meat pack for 11 dollars, a combo pack for 20 dollars, and a mega meat pack for 25 dollars.

In addition to those they also offer one meat and one produce as their hot buys Ala carte special.

"I like shopping here because I can get a 13 pound box of produce for ten dollars and I know every month I can come, I can see what they have and decide whether or not I want to buy that box of produce," England said.

Deals for everyone that you don't want to miss.

"Its nutritious food and the more people who come shopping, the more they have buying power, so the more deals we get," England said.

Fare For All has been around for 30 years, originating out of the Twin Cities in New hope.

The Mankato express site located at New Creation Church had their first distribution back in December 2015.

And whether you come help push carts, help set up, or shop..

The organization is always looking for volunteers.

"I thought it would be a fun thing to do at church and I've never tried volunteering that much before so I thought it would just be a fun experience. Feels good to just come here and just volunteer and help people," Volunteer, Riley Lowe said.

Mankato distributions are every fourth Monday of the month from 3:30 to 5:30pm. 

For more information on the program or details about the packages visit www.fareforall.org

