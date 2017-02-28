Local Lawmakers React to Budget Forecast

Minnesota lawmakers are ready to start debating where the state's surplus should be spent.

Tuesday the new budgget forecast was released at the capital.

Back in November, the budget surplus was projected at one–point–four billion dollars.

Right now, analysts claim the state of Minnesota has a surplus of more than one point six billion dollars.

And Now that the budget forecast is out there, lawmakers can start debating how to use the money.

However, there are some big differences in how state leaders want that money to be used.

But for our local lawmakers, they'd like to see a combination of tax cuts and spending.

Senator Rich Draheim says, "I'd like to see funding for townships, towns with less than 5,000 people since they don't have as big of a tax base to et their roads fixed."

Rep. Clark Johnson says, "I think now we have no excuse for not funding the Security Hospital or our home care workers, but I also could see reason for some tax cuts."

According to the forecast, the budget surplus is up because of a spike in revenue from a combination of personal income, corporate and sales tax.

Governor Mark Dayton says he wants to continue putting money into early education and a rainy–day fund, but the Republican–led legislature wants to cut taxes and repair aging infrastructure.

The budget commissioner urged caution when it comes to the surplus, however.

The economic outlook for the entire country also plays a role in determining the outlook for the state of Minnesota and potential changes to trade, immigration and health care policy on the national level create a significant amount of risk when it comes to this forecast.

-KEYC News 12