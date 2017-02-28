KEYC - Local Lawmakers React to Budget Forecast

Local Lawmakers React to Budget Forecast

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

Minnesota lawmakers are ready to start debating where the state's surplus should be spent.

Tuesday the new budgget forecast was released at the capital.

Back in November, the budget surplus was projected at one–point–four billion dollars.

Right now, analysts claim the state of Minnesota has a surplus of more than one point six billion dollars.

And Now that the budget forecast is out there, lawmakers can start debating how to use the money.

However, there are some big differences in how state leaders want that money to be used.

But for our local lawmakers, they'd like to see a combination of tax cuts and spending.

Senator Rich Draheim says, "I'd like to see funding for townships, towns with less than 5,000 people since they don't have as big of a tax base to et their roads fixed."

Rep. Clark Johnson says, "I think now we have no excuse for not funding the Security Hospital or our home care workers, but I also could see reason for some tax cuts."

According to the forecast, the budget surplus is up because of a spike in revenue from a combination of personal income, corporate and sales tax.

Governor Mark Dayton says he wants to continue putting money into early education and a rainy–day fund, but the Republican–led legislature wants to cut taxes and repair aging infrastructure.

The budget commissioner urged caution when it comes to the surplus, however.

The economic outlook for the entire country also plays a role in determining the outlook for the state of Minnesota and potential changes to trade, immigration and health care policy on the national level create a significant amount of risk when it comes to this forecast.

-KEYC News 12

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: Children's Museum Summer Camps

    THRIVE: Children's Museum Summer Camps

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-05-30 22:35:05 GMT

    While school may be over, summer is a great time to keep kids brains engaged. 

    While school may be over, summer is a great time to keep kids brains engaged. 

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:41:37 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.